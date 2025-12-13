HBKU Hosts Global Conference On Investment Promotion, Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Unesco Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Law hosted the 'International Investment Promotion and Facilitation in the Context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030' conference.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Invest Qatar, and the International Law Association (ILA) GCC Branch, the event built on outcomes from a high-level dialogue on international investment agreements which took place in Geneva in February 2025.



Following opening remarks, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia, Hon. Dawda A. Jallow in his keynote address, examined the importance of developing and maintaining a robust cross-border legal framework in promoting trade and investment. Proceedings continued with a strong expert-led session on 'International Investment Agreements and Sustainable Development – Global and Comparative Perspectives.' The panel, chaired by SAN, Professor and UNESCO Chair in Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, College of Law, HBKU, addressed leveraging IIAs to advance the SDGs, Dr. Damilola Olawuyi.

Commenting on the event, CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani said,“Today's dialogue, hosted in collaboration with UNCTAD, the UNESCO Chair at HBKU, and the ILA GCC Branch reinforces our shared commitment to investment that advances sustainable development.

At Invest Qatar, we are enabling transparent, efficient pathways for investors and deepening collaboration. Through integrated digital tools and regulatory improvements, Invest Qatar will continue to advance sustainable economic diversification, and long term growth for partners and communities.”

For his part, holder of the HBKU Unesco Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, Dr. Damilola Olawuyi added:“This conference reinforces the importance of advancing investment promotion frameworks that meaningfully contribute to the 2030 SDGs.

Through evidence-based dialogue and cross-sector collaboration, which are at the heart of my work as chairholder, we underscore HBKU's commitment to generating knowledge and leverage Qatar's leading role in the global economy.