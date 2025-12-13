Part Of Kherson Region Is Without Power Due To Russian Shelling
“As a result of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine, part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, has been left without power,” the post says.Read also: Indefinite freeze of Russian assets: European Union reveals details
Prokudin noted that the consequences are currently being investigated, and details will be known later.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians struck an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, leaving several settlements without power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment