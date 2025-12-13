Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Part Of Kherson Region Is Without Power Due To Russian Shelling

2025-12-13 03:03:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Olexander Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine, part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, has been left without power,” the post says.

Read also: Indefinite freeze of Russian assets: European Union reveals details

Prokudin noted that the consequences are currently being investigated, and details will be known later.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians struck an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, leaving several settlements without power.

UkrinForm

