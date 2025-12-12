Smart City Push: 279 Projects Completed Across Srinagar, Jammu

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Government of India (GoI) on Thursday reported substantial progress under the Smart Cities Mission in Jammu and Srinagar, confirming that a total of 279 projects have been completed across the two cities, while nine more projects worth Rs 239 crore remain under execution.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jammu currently has four projects underway with a cumulative cost of Rs 128 crore, whereas Srinagar is working on five ongoing projects estimated at Rs 111 crore.

In terms of completed works, the Ministry informed that Jammu has so far finished 123 projects valued at Rs 2,841 crore. Srinagar, meanwhile, has completed 156 projects at a total cost of Rs 3,524 crore, marking significant advancement in urban development, public infrastructure, and service delivery under the flagship mission.

The Government attributed delays in the remaining projects to multiple on-ground challenges, including land acquisition issues, legal impediments, departmental approvals, and construction difficulties in hilly or geologically sensitive terrain, which have slowed down execution timelines.