Qatar Participates In Seventh Session Of UN Environment Assembly In Kenya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nairobi: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie participated yesterday in the high-level segment of the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7).

The session is being held at the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya, on the theme 'Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet,' with a wide participation from representatives of countries and international organizations.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change delivered Qatar's statement before the Assembly, during which he discussed several draft resolutions related to climate change, pollution reduction, waste management, biodiversity protection and the sustainability of natural resources. The medium-term plan of UNEP was adopted.

Qatar's participation in UNEA-7 comes within the framework of its keenness to enhance international cooperation in confronting escalating environmental challenges, and to support UN efforts aimed at protecting the environment and achieving sustainable development, as well as to strengthen its effective commitment to multilateral action on global environmental issues. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change indicated that the outcomes of this session should contribute to guiding the course of international environmental action in the coming years, by supporting international partnerships and boosting joint efforts to achieve sustainability and protect ecosystems.