'Qatar Committed To International Humanitarian Law As Foundation For International Peace And Security'

Cairo: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law (NCIHL) H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi affirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to the Global Initiative on Reinforcing Respect for International Humanitarian Law, which it officially joined on September 2.

Qatar had assumed co-chairmanship of the third track of the initiative, focused on International Humanitarian Law and Peace, alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Colombia, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

During his participation in the 13th Meeting of Arab National Committees for International Humanitarian Law, organised by the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law of the Arab Republic of Egypt in cooperation with the Legal Affairs Sector of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and the International Committee of the Red Cross, His Excellency stated that Qatar's appointment as co-chair of the initiative reflects its international standing, earned through its continuous efforts to promote respect for international humanitarian law, support mediation initiatives, and entrench peace approaches based on the protection of civilians and the respect for human dignity.

Al Suwaidi reviewed several events in which Qatar's Permanent Mission in Geneva participated during the first half of 2025, within the framework of the third track, which Qatar has the honor of co-chairing.

He noted that several important events were organised during the first half of this year with the participation of Qatar's Permanent Mission in Geneva, while preparations are underway for the second round of consultations on the seven workstreams of the global initiative.

He pointed out that Qatar's Permanent Mission in Geneva, through its role as co-chair of the third track, is actively contributing to discussions on the topics covered by the global initiative and sharing Qatar's experience in promoting compliance with international humanitarian law at the national, regional, and international levels.

He emphasised that Qatar's NCIHL has made the International Humanitarian Law and Peace track a central pillar of its 2026 activity plan, through organising joint seminars and workshops with the global initiative.