2025-05-23 01:15:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Bausch + Lomb Corporation : Announced that Chief Financial Officer Sam Eldessouky is scheduled to participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on June 4 at 7:35 a.m. ET. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $15.25.

