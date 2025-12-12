Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Meets Chief Minister Of Malaysia's Terengganu State

2025-12-12 03:01:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Chief Minister of Terengganu, Malaysia, H E Dr. Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar, and his accompanying delegation, during his visit to the State of Qatar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

The Peninsula

