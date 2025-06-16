Thailand Seeks More Talks With Cambodia As Border Row Lingers

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Thailand called for more bilateral talks with Cambodia to resolve a simmering border dispute after Phnom Penh threatened to permanently shut land crossings between the two countries and halt Thai imports.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday she's proposed to Cambodian leader Hun Manet that more military level talks be convened to find ways to ease the border tension.

A meeting of Thai and Cambodian officials over the weekend did not discuss the dispute, with the two sides struggling to arrive at any decision on how to resolve their differences. The so-called Joint Boundary Commission will next meet in September, Thailand's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations heightened following an exchange of gunfire between troops on May 28 in the disputed Chong Bok border area, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier. Both countries have built-up troops along the border and shortened the operational hours of several land crossings that act as vital trade links.

Cambodia has requested the International Court of Justice in The Hague intervene to resolve the border disputes it has with Thailand. Bangkok has said it does not recognize the organization's jurisdiction.

On Monday, former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called for a complete shutdown of the border crossings and suspension of Thai goods imports if Bangkok didn't fully lift the restrictions of cross-border movements. Hun Sen, who is Hun Manet's father, has taken to social media to attack Thailand's stance even as bilateral talks were underway.

Last week, Hun Manet reportedly instructed officials to cut Internet and electricity connections with Thailand.

The two countries have a history of clashes over land disputes but have largely maintained cordial relations since a deadly conflict in 2011 left dozens dead.

Paetongtarn, who chaired a meeting of senior Thai ministers and military officials on Monday, slammed Cambodia for“unprofessional communications,” saying such messaging via social media, have caused“chaos” and negatively impacted both countries. The meeting agreed to set up a panel headed by the deputy minister of defense to monitor the border situation, she told reporters.

The Thai premier said cross-border curbs were necessitated by the presence of long-range weapons on the Cambodian side. Phnom Penh's threat to shut the borders will affect people from both countries, she added.

Paetongtarn urged Thais to stand behind the government and the military, which she said are in complete agreement regarding strategy and communicate regularly.

“We're not fighting among ourselves. We're protecting our sovereignty and our messages show that we're united,” she said.“We will not tolerate being bullied, accused or threatened. We're a nation with pride and strength.”

