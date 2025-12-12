Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

2025-12-12 03:01:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: President of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Ahmed Al Sharaa received the credentials of H E Khalifa Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the President of Syria as well as the Amir's wishes of good health and happiness to the Syrian President, and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Syria.

The Syrian President conveyed his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.

The Peninsula

