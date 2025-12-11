Onsemi And FORVIA HELLA Extend Strategic Collaboration With Next-Generation Power Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration will deliver smarter automotive power solutions with superior efficiency and optimized performance

onsemi and FORVIA HELLA signed a new long-term agreement to adopt onsemi's PowerTrench® T10 MOSFET technology across advanced automotive platforms.

T10 power MOSFETs, manufactured at onsemi's state-of-the-art facility in East Fishkill, NY, deliver significant improvements in efficiency, power density, and system cost. Collaboration positions both companies to address the growing demands of vehicle electrification and next-generation automotive architectures with innovative, high-reliability power solutions.



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) today announced the extension of its longstanding strategic engagement with FORVIA HELLA with the adoption of onsemi's PowerTrench® T10 MOSFET technology across its advanced automotive platforms. This new long-term agreement strengthens the collaboration between the companies and positions them to deliver innovative solutions throughout the next decade of automotive transformation.

onsemi's PowerTrench® T10 MOSFET technology delivers industry-leading efficiency with ultra-low conduction and switching losses, enabling higher power density in a compact footprint while ensuring exceptional reliability. The shielded gate power trench MOSFET technology significantly improves efficiency, reduces output capacitance, and enhances figures of merit through lower drain-to-source resistance and gate charge. These advancements enable FORVIA HELLA to deliver more efficient and cost-effective solutions across a wide range of automotive applications. The T10 power MOSFETs are manufactured at onsemi's state-of-the-art facility in East Fishkill, NY.

“onsemi's next-generation MOSFETs are a key enabler for our advanced automotive platforms. This collaboration allows us to offer our customers future-proof solutions with greater efficiency and reliability, supporting electrification and delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that meet the demands of modern automotive systems.” – Sven Hoenecke, Executive Vice President, Purchasing, FORVIA HELLA.

“This extension underscores the strength of our 25-year collaboration with FORVIA HELLA and highlights the trust they place in onsemi to deliver next-generation power solutions. The integration of the T10 power MOSFETs will help enable the future of electrified and software-defined vehicles, where efficiency, performance, and scalability are critical.” – Simon Keeton, Group President, Power Solutions Group, onsemi.

As vehicle electrification accelerates and the demand for higher-performing, compact, and cost-effective power systems continues to grow, this collaboration highlights the critical role of power semiconductors in enabling next-generation automotive architectures. By combining onsemi's intelligent power solutions with FORVIA HELLA's expertise in automotive systems, the companies are helping to address the increasing electrical demands of automated driving, safety, and electrification trends.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world's most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. onsemi is included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at .

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

