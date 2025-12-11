DLP Resources Announces Intersection Of 260.50M Of 1.02% Cueq* Within 866.95M Interval Of 0.55% Cueq*, On The Aurora Project
|Hole
|From
|To
|Interval 1
|Description
|Cu (total)
|Mo
|Ag
|CuEq*
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|
|%
|%
|g/t
|%
|A25-026
|0.00
|22.55
|90.00
|Residual soil (not sampled)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|22.55
|889.50
|866.95
|Mineralized hornfels, intermineral and early porphyry
|0.21
|0.0670
|2.10
|0.55
|Includes
|173.00
|889.50
|716.50
|Mineralized intermineral and early porphyry
|0.24
|0.0804
|2.17
|0.65
|
|395.00
|889.50
|494.50
|Mineralized intermineral and early porphyry
|0.22
|0.1145
|1.87
|0.80
|
|629.00
|889.50
|260.50
|Mineralized early porphyry
|0.20
|0.1670
|1.54
|1.02
|A25-027
|0.00
|679.20
|679.20
|Mineralized hornfels, breccias intermineral and early porphyry
|0.20
|0.0425
|1.84
|0.42
|Includes
|132.00
|502.00
|370.00
|Mineralized hornfels, breccias and intermineral porphry
|0.28
|0.0129
|2.47
|0.36
|
|132.00
|679.20
|547.20
|Mineralized hornfels, breccias, Intermineral and early porphyry
|0.22
|0.0500
|2.01
|0.48
Note: *Copper equivalent grades (CuEq*) are for comparative purposes only. Cu, Ag and Mo values are uncut. Core recovery is assumed to be 100% for the entire drilled length of A25-026 and A25-027. The project is at an early stage of exploration and recoveries of Cu 84%, Mo 86%, and Ag 61%, as determined from the NI 43-101 – Aurora Technical Report** are assigned to the CuEq* calculations. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The formula for this is: CuEq* % = Cu% + (Mo% * (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb / Cu $ per lb) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)).
*Copper equivalent calculations use metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb, Mo - US$20/lb and Ag - US$23/oz.
** The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website.
1 Intervals are downhole drilled core lengths. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization. Cu, Ag and Mo values are uncut.
Table 2: A25-026 and A25-027 Diamond drillhole location, depth, orientation and inclination.
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Length
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|Degrees
|Degrees
|A25-026
|189,906
|8,565,902
|3022
|889.50
|160
|-80
|A25-027
|190,332
|8,565,601
|2714
|679.20
|300
|-70
Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S.
Quality Control and Quality Assurance
DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW, NTW and BTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1m to 3m in length. Drill core is cut in half using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples are sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done where secondary copper mineralization is observed and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.
DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples. The company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data for intervals reported in A25-026 and A25-027.
Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Update
The PEA study is being conducted by Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") with C.H. Plenge & Cia S.A. ("Plenge") in Lima, Peru doing additional metallurgical tests on four bulk samples taken from the hornfels zone, enriched zone, copper rich zone and molybdenum rich zone at Aurora.
GRE have completed the field review of infrastructure options at Aurora and are currently reviewing the geological model in preparation for further pit optimization studies later in December.
Aurora Project
Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).
Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:
- 190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;
142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3; 71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and
One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo.
A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.
Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora and Esperanza Projects Shown.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Aurora Project – Plan view showing historic drilling and drilling by DLP in 2022-2023-2024 with current 2025 drilling completed and drillholes A25-026 and A25-027 in white letters.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Aurora Project – Simplified NW-SE section showing DLP drillholes. Mo is on the left, and the Cu is within the drillhole column.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4: Aurora Project – Simplified Drill Log for A25-026 (RS: Residual soil, HF: Hornfels, BXMH: Hydrothemal breccia, QEFBP: Quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry, I, Alteration Phil: Phyllic alteration, I_Arg: Intermediate argillic alteration,Pot_B: Potassic (biotite) and Pot_K Potassic (K-feldspar) alteration.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 5: Aurora Project – Simplified Drill Log for A25-027 (RS: Residual soil, HF_HFS: Hornfels, BXMH: Hydrothemal breccia, QEFBP: Quartz-eye-feldspar-biotite porphyry, I, Alteration Phil: Phyllic alteration, I_Arg: Intermediate argillic alteration,Pot_B: Potassic (biotite) and Pot_K Potassic (K-feldspar) alteration.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Qualified Person
Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.
About DLP Resources Inc.
DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF, and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site for additional information.
