Otonomus Hotels Announces Global Expansion Following The Success Of Its Las Vegas Property

Launched early this year, the Las Vegas location featured 303 all-suite units configured across a 13-acre site. With approximately 1,100 beds and a range of accommodation types – from one-bedroom suites to multi-room combinations of up to six interconnected units – the property serves solo travelers, couples, families, and groups. Each suite includes a full kitchen, living area, and residential-style amenities, making the hotel suitable for both short-term stays and extended visits.

A New Model for AI-Optimized Hospitality

Otonomus Hotels delivers an end-to-end guest experience powered entirely by advanced AI. Upon arrival, travelers complete a gamified onboarding experience in the brand's proprietary app, KEE, which gathers guest preferences such as lighting, temperature, dining habits, and service needs.

Behind the scenes, the hotel operates on an integrated AI system often referred to as FIRO + KEE, which supports feature sets typically found only in ultra-luxury properties. These include attribute-based booking, dynamic room configurations, and fully-personalized guest service flow.

Designed for Modern Travelers

In line with its forward leaning brand identity, Otonomus Hotels incorporate features such as EV chargers and Tesla superchargers, smart luggage lockers, and digital concierge tools, appealing to travelers who prioritize convenience, sustainability, and seamless technology integration.

With construction planning underway for multiple international sites, Otonomus Hotels is now welcoming strategic investment partners who align with its mission to build one of the most innovative hotel ecosystems of the decade.

“The global interest we've received confirms that the hospitality landscape is changing,” said Deborrah Ong, General Manager for Otonomus Hotels.“As we prepare to open new locations, we're looking for partners who see the long-term potential of AI-driven infrastructure and want to participate in building a new category of hotel experiences.”

