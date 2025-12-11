Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (December 11-13, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar prepares for National Day next week, the celebrations are already beginning this weekend. An interactive cultural experience opened yesterday, December 10, 2025, at Darb Al Saai; the Arab Cup quarterfinals are taking place; Polo Al Marsa debuts this weekend; there is musical concerts and many more activities lined up this weekend.

Darb Al Saai Until December 20; 3pm to 11pm

Umm Salal Mohammed

Cultural events, exhibitions, workshops showcasing Qatar's time-honored heritage and traditions, along with a wide range of activities, will be at the Darb Al Saai as part of the Qatar National Day (QND) celebrations. Visit this venue to get into the QND Vibe.

Polo Al Marsa Qatar 2025 December 11 -13; 11am - 5pm

Mina Park, Old Doha Port

For the first time in Qatar, international polo players from Argentina and Chile will take to the field for world-class exhibition matches. Whether you're drawn by the thrill of the game or to the vibrant atmosphere, head to Old Doha Port to celebrate the sport.

Candlelight concerts December 11-12, 9pm

Western Courtyard, Museum of Islamic Art

The MIA Western Courtyard will host a live, multi-sensory musical experience in Doha, featuring the best of Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi on Thursday, December 11. The following day, December 12, visitors can enjoy a special performance celebrating the music of Queen vs. ABBA.

Layali Al Arab: ARTBAT

December 11, 9pm

Bagatelle Beach Club - Al Maha Island

If melodic techno power is more your style, head to Al Maha Island, where electronic music powerhouse duo ARTBAT, along with DJ Olympe, will perform with their signature energy and immersive sound. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Layali Al Arab: Balti & Nordo December 12, 9pm

Bagatelle Beach Club - Al Maha Island

A thrilling North African hip-hop and rap night, headlined by Tunisian stars Balti and Nordo, will also take place this weekend. Tickets can be booked on Platinumlist.

EC Ladies Series 2025 December 12, 7am

Oxygen Park

The Qatar Sports For All Federation will organise a series of running races for ladies at the Oxygen Park this weekend in a safe and private environment.

Kadim Al Sahir Concert

December 13, 8pm

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

Kadim Al Sahir, popular known as the 'Caesar of Arabic Music', will grace the QNCC this weekend as part of his "Now and Then World Tour". Known for iconic hits such as "Qoulee Ouhibbouka," "Mali Khelek," "Hal Endak Shak," and "Akrahouha," he is set to deliver an unforgettable performance celebrating his timeless musical legacy.

Arab Cup Activations

Various venues

Until December 18, various venues across Qatar, including Old Doha Port, Lusail Boulevard, and Katara will host a range of Arab Cup events. In addition, the Workers Support and Insurance Fund is organising associated activities at Asian Town, Kreeq Sports and Al Khor Barwa Recreation Complex in Al Khor from 4pm to 9pm.

The Ministry of Municipality has also designated two parks - Rawdat Al Khail Park in Al Muntazah and Al Basat Al Akhdar Park in Al Rayyan - as a fan zone to watch the Arab Cup Championships. Screenings of the matches will continue until the Arab Cup final on December 18, 2025.

Peep into Doha's past

Opposite to Containers Yard, Old Doha Port

Visit this site in Old Doha Port to step into a one-of-a-kind cultural experience that brings the spirit of old farij neighbourhoods to life. Designed as a walk-through narrative, the experience spans a period between 1930s and 1950 and traces the evolution of Doha's earliest neighbourhood. Read more

Brouq events

Until January 17, 2026

Zekreet

An exciting line-up of workshops, daily performances, live entertainment, and more will take place at Zekreet. Thrilling adventures await at the Desert Escape Zone, where the new 25-metre Adventure Tower and Qatar's longest zipline promise unforgettable experiences. General admission is QR50 for adults and QR30 for children under 12. Brouq is open from 2pm to 9pm on weekdays, 1pm to 9pm on Fridays, and 10am to 9pm on Saturdays.

Vedan Live in Qatar

December 12, 2025, 6pm

Amphitheatre, Asian Town

A high-energy musical night awaits visitors as as Kerala rapper Vedan takes the stage to perform his biggest hits live in Doha. Tickets are available on Q-tickets

Tunes in Dunes - Sanah Moidutty Live in Qatar December 12, 2025; 6:45pm onwards

QNCC - Exhibition Hall 1

This show is perfect for music lovers who enjoy a vibrant mix of songs across Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam songs. Bollywood playback singer Sanah Moidutty and her band will be joined by Rockstar Kousik, promising an immersive performance filled with artistry and rhythm. Tickets are available on Q-tickets.

If art is on your agenda, here are the exhibitions you can explore in and around Doha.