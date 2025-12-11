Cabinet Tasks Ministry Of Public Works To Speed Up Implementation Of Gulf Railway Project

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) - During its weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti cabinet tasked the Ministry of Public Works to step up its efforts to implement the Gulf Railway and fast transports projects.The meeting, held at Bayan Palace, was chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousharji.The cabinet members were apprised of the messages addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by leaders of several friendly countries regarding the enhancement of cooperation with Kuwait.They commended the speech delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the opening meeting of the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council hosted by Bahrain on last Wednesday.His Highness the Amir underscored the importance of expanding strategic cooperation among the GGC member countries to ensure collective security and regional stability.He reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to all agreements signed with sisterly Iraq regarding the demarcation of the border mark 162 in keeping with the international law and United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya briefed the Cabinet on the final communique of the 46th session of the GCC Supreme Council, where the GCC leaders appreciated the great efforts and achievements made by His Highness the Amir and the government of Kuwait, the presidency of the 45th session of GCC Supreme Council.

In the final communique the GCC leaders welcomed Kuwat's bid to host the third GCC-China Summit, due in 2030, voicing hope that the summit would give momentum to the friendly relations and common interests of both sides.

They commended the outcomes of the first GCC conference on the future of judicial and legislative cooperation, hosted by Kuwait on October 21, 2025.

They congratulated Kuwait on its designation as capital of Arab culture and media in 2025.

Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Saud Al-Omar briefed the cabinet members on the Arab League honoring of his ministry for the government e-service app Sahel during the fourth session of the Arab government excellence award for the best communication initiative, held in Cairo on last Thursday.

Minister of Justice Naser Youssef Al-Sumait briefed the cabinet on Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) winning of the Arab government excellence award for the best anti-graft strategy.

The cabinet reviewed the minutes of the ministerial committee meeting on public services, including a report on the route of the GCC Railway, the designs, contracts and the status quo of implementation.

The first stage of project, which is almost complete, includes phase one of the contract, the preliminary design of the route and the following stations: Al-Shaddadiya passenger stop 110 km away, The cargo station 90 km. away, The maintenance station 55 km. away, And the emergency exit station five km. away.

The cabinet tasked the Ministry of Public Works to speed up the implementation of the railway and fast transport projects in keeping with the cabinet decree No 1279 for 2025.

The Ministry has to report to the cabinet on a quarterly basis on the status quo and timeline of implementation as well as the relevant recommendations.

The cabinet also reviewed the minutes of the joint ministerial committee on economic and public service affairs regarding a statement from the Ministry of Information on the cultural course of Kuwait City which reflects the identity of Kuwait and immortalizes the historical memory.

The cultural course project presents the cultural and touristic experience and the urban development of the country, and integrates the architectural designs based on local environment with cultural heritage and means of transport as well as modern decoration.

The 11 km long course links 66 cultural landmarks starting from Al-Salam Palace through the Arbian Gulf road, to Dasman neighborhood, Kuwait Towers and Al-Shaheed (martyr) Park; it passes through Al-Watiyyah, Jabala, Al-Seif, Sharq, Dasman and Al-Shaheed stops.

The cabinet asked the Ministry of Information to work with the ministries of interior, finance, public works, and electricity, water and renewable energy, as well as Kuwait Municipality and other competent departments for finalizing the necessary procedures of cultural course project and start implementing the project.

The Ministry of Information has to report to the cabinet on a quarterly basis on the implementation of the project as well as the timeline and the possible problems.

The cabinet approved the minutes of the higher committee on Kuwait nationality including the cases of withdrawal of residency under act 15 for 1959 and the subsequent amendments. (end) gb