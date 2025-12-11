403
US House of Representatives passes NDAA to outlines Pentagon’s policies
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives has approved a sweeping $901 billion defense policy package that sets out the Pentagon’s priorities for the coming year. Reports indicate that the chamber passed the measure with a 312–112 vote, moving the legislation on to the Senate for further review.
Spanning more than 3,000 pages, the legislation allocates $800 million in support for Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, distributing $400 million each year over the next two years. It also moves to roll back longstanding sanctions on Syria connected to the former government led by Bashar al-Assad.
According to available information, the bill designates $600 million for Israel, including continued backing for shared missile-defense systems such as the Iron Dome. Additional sections focus on countering strategic challenges posed by China and bolster US operations across the Indo-Pacific. Funding for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative is set at $1 billion.
The measure further authorizes the US Department of Defense to receive financial contributions from NATO partners to help offset expenses associated with American troop presence in Eastern Europe. It also directs the commander of US European Command to deliver yearly evaluations on how the US and NATO sustain their military edge over Russia.
Another provision instructs the Pentagon to review national-security implications before allowing troop numbers in Europe to dip below 76,000.
Before the vote, the bill’s lead sponsor, Rep. Mike Rogers, described the legislation as "a good product" crafted across party lines. He also stated, "This is a strong bipartisan bill that delivers for our war fighters and deters our adversaries."
