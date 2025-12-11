Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visit Qatar To Host Award-Winning 'Mary Poppins' Musical For First Time In Doha

2025-12-11 12:30:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar will bring the globally acclaimed musical 'Mary Poppins' to Doha for the first time, with performances scheduled from May 11-30, 2026.

The production - inspired by the stories of PL Travers and the classic Walt Disney film - will be performed at the Al Mayassa Theatre in the Qatar National Convention Centre. The two hours 45 minutes musical traces the tale of the world's most famous nanny and features elaborate choreography, dramatic staging and some of the show's best-known songs.

Visit Qatar said hosting the award-winning musical forms part of its broader strategy to position the country as a leading family-friendly destination for arts, culture and entertainment. Tickets are now on sale, with an early bird discount of 15% available until December 13, 2025.

The organisation aims to enrich Qatar's events calendar with world-class productions, broaden leisure options for residents and visitors alike, and reinforce the country's image as a regional hub for creativity and innovation.

The Peninsula

