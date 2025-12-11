Dubai Land Department Collaborates With Dubai Holding Community Management To Approve First-Ever Three-Year Fixed Service Fees For Palm Jumeirah Master Community



Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi: All community management companies across Dubai can use this new mechanism.

Supporting the stability of service fees and enhancing long-term financial planning, while enabling management companies to enter into three-year operational contracts with service providers.

Developing the 'Mollak' system by strengthening digital integration, improving the review of budgets and financial appendices, and providing a central database that ensures accuracy and standardisation of issuances. Facilitating documentation and authentication procedures to reduce time and effort and enhance oversight efficiency.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2025: Dubai Land Department, in collaboration with Dubai Holding Community Management, has approved the first-ever three-year fixed service fees for the Palm Jumeirah Master community. The new mechanism enables the management companies of jointly owned properties (JOPs) to submit and secure approval for a three-year service fees budget via the 'Mollak' system, while also maintaining the option for entities that wish to continue adopting a one-year budgeting model.

The new mechanism aims to stabilise service fees and enhance the efficiency of long-term financial planning by enabling management companies to enter into three-year operational contracts with service providers. This approach enhances clarity and certainty for owners and investors, while contributing to greater transparency in the management of buildings and communities.

This adoption marks a strategic milestone led by the Jointly Owned Property Management Department to advance the 'Mollak' system and usher in a more mature phase of community management. It strengthens market stability and transparency while enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of Dubai's real estate sector. This development enables DLD's partners, the community management companies to manage their financial and operational obligations across jointly owned properties with greater efficiency, improved planning confidence, and more sustainable decision-making supported by accurate and reliable data.

The enhancements to the 'Mollak' system also include strengthened digital data integration and streamlined documentation and verification processes, reducing time and effort, improving oversight, and elevating service quality for all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem.

In this context, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, stated that the new three-year budgeting mechanism was implemented for the first time in collaboration with Dubai Holding Community Management, with the main Palm Jumeirah Master community being the first project to have its budget approved under this advanced model.

He added:“All community management companies across Dubai can use this new mechanism, which supporting long-term financial planning and enhancing the stability of service fees. This step forms part of RERA's ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, improve the efficiency of community management, and elevate the quality of services provided to residents, owners, and investors across the emirate.

The announcement of this implementation was made during a recent collaborative workshop, organised in partnership with Dubai Holding Community Management, during which key updates supporting multi-year financial planning and the development of community management mechanisms in the emirate were presented. During the workshop, Francis Gianni, Chief Community Management Officer, also highlighted the organisation's milestones across Dubai Holding Community Management's residential portfolio.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management, said:“This milestone will significantly enhance our strategic planning capabilities, allowing us to approach future initiatives with greater foresight and clarity. Anchored in this renewed framework, we are committed to implementing meaningful, long-term enhancements that enrich the community experience and deliver enduring value to our residents at the Palm Jumeirah and beyond.”

This step reaffirms Dubai Land Department's commitment to advancing modern systems that meet the evolving needs of the sector, strengthen customer trust, and support Dubai's vision of delivering world-class living experiences through a more efficient and innovative real estate ecosystem.