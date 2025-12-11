Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025 Honour Ret. Major General Mohammed Alzafeen Almuhairi, With The Special Recognition Award

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The milestone fifth edition of the awards celebrated rising talent, women leaders, service excellence, innovation shaping the region's automotive aftermarket, global best practices and regional excellence across 15 categories

During the awards ceremony, which took place this morning, Wednesday 10th December, it was announced that Automechanika Dubai will relocate to the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City in 2026, and take place from 10-12 November

Dubai, UAE: The milestone fifth edition of Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025 has today celebrated the outstanding achievements of companies, innovators, and professionals from the global automotive aftermarket, unveiling winners across 15 categories during a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As part of the ceremony, Retired Major General Mohammed Alzafeen Almuhairi received the Special Recognition Award, honouring his extraordinary contributions to road safety, accident reconstruction, and traffic engineering in the UAE.

With more than 38 years of service with Dubai Police, Major General Almuhairi has been instrumental in shaping national road-safety frameworks, introducing advanced accident analysis systems, and establishing the UAE as a global leader in traffic safety. His tenure saw the creation of the region's first Traffic Prediction Department, a pioneering unit designed to analyse and forecast traffic risks before they occurred, alongside strategies that led to a 220% reduction in road fatalities during his service.

His career includes senior roles such as Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, Chairman of the UAE Federal Traffic Council, Director of the General Department of Traffic, and Director of Accident Reconstruction and Traffic Engineering. Widely regarded as one of the UAE's foremost experts in traffic and highway engineering, Major General Almuhairi's legacy continues to influence national policy, enforcement frameworks, and public-safety strategies.

Tommy Le, Show Manager, Automechanika Dubai, said:“The Special Recognition Award is reserved for individuals whose influence extends far beyond their day-to-day role, and this year's recipient, Retired Major General Mohammed Alzafeen Almuhairi, exemplifies that impact. His vision, leadership and unwavering commitment has helped shape the growth and maturity of the industry, inspiring collaboration, elevating industry standards, and contributing to building a more sustainable and future-ready mobility ecosystem.”

Among the most anticipated accolades was the Rising Star in the Automotive Aftermarket Award, which recognises emerging professionals under the age of 30 who are redefining the aftermarket landscape. The Rising Star Award went to Nehla Sunil Azeez, Director of Operations at ZEEZ International Group and Mohammed Faraz, Group Wholesales Manager at Al Mana Automotive Group in recognition of their exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact within the regional automotive aftermarket

The Women in the Automotive Aftermarket Award celebrated exceptional female leadership, with this year's honour presented to Shubhra Shrivastava, CEO of GaragePlug Inc. and Founder of AutoPulse Leaders Community, for her contributions to the aftermarket ecosystem through leadership, innovation and entrepreneurial efforts

In the Service Excellence categories, German Experts Car Maintenance received the Bodyshop of the Year – Passenger Cars award. Munich Motor Works Oman was Highly Commended.

The award for Workshop of the Year – Passenger Cars was presented to PitStop Automotive – An AGMC Company. German Experts Car Maintenance received an additional distinction as Highly Commended for the exceptional standards maintained across its workshop operations. In the commercial vehicle sector, Eurodiesel Services secured the title of Service Provider of the Year – Commercial Vehicles. Orient Motors was named Highly Commended.

The award for Car Care Specialist of the Year went to Automillennium Group, while D Luxe Car Care earned a Highly Commended mention. In the mobile solutions category, Dial-A-Battery received the Mobile Services Provider of the Year award with Tybat Express Highly Commended.

A key industry accolade, Distributor of the Year, was awarded to A-MAP Group. Central Motors & Equipment LLC (a member of Al Fahim Group) received the Highly Commended distinction.

Innovation took centre stage as Brembo N.V. won Innovative Product of the Year for its Brembo Beyond – Greenance Kit, a breakthrough solution that balances performance with environmental responsibility. GRI Tires Pte earned a Highly Commended mention for its ULTIMATE GREEN XT.

The award for Sustainable Product of the Year also went to GRI Tires Pte for the same product, underlining its leadership in sustainable tyre technologies. Ominent Sdn Bhd (IGL Coatings) was Highly Commended for Arcane.

In safety innovation, Brigade Electronics received Safety Product of the Year for Radar Predict Plus, a predictive collision-warning system designed to enhance operational safety for commercial fleets. The University of Technology and Applied Sciences was Highly Commended for its Integrated Evaporator Cleaning & Sterilisation System.

The Digital Product of the Year award went to Aufinity Group for Aufinity, an intelligent digital platform optimising aftermarket service efficiency. Infomedia earned a Highly Commended award for Superservice Triage.

In the Transformation category, Dubai Taxi Company received Digitalisation Project of the Year for its innovative integration of AI and IoT. Uzdpart Spare Parts Trading was Highly Commended for Uzdpart, an advanced digital solution modernising spare parts logistics.

The Start-Up of the Year award was presented to Quantum Brand Protection, recognised for its forward-thinking approach to product authentication and supply-chain integrity. Azelerator Mobility was Highly Commended for its contributions to future-focused mobility technologies and solutions.

“This year's winners truly reflect the innovation, dedication and forward-thinking spirit driving the world's automotive aftermarket. From our rising stars and exceptional women leaders to the companies pioneering advancements in safety, sustainability, digitalisation, and service excellence – each winner represents accelerated progress in our industry. We are honoured to celebrate their achievements and the impact they continue to make,” concluded Le.

During the ceremony, it was also announced that Automechanika Dubai will relocate to the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) for its 2026 edition, marking a significant milestone in the event's continued expansion. The move to DEC will unlock additional space, provide enhanced facilities, and new opportunities for exhibitors, partners and visitors, reinforcing the show's position as one of the world's leading platforms for the automotive aftermarket.

Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025 – Full List of winners and highly commended

Service Excellence



Winner: German Experts Car Maintenance Highly Commended: Munich Motor Works Oman

Bodyshop of the Year – Passenger Cars



Winner: PitStop Automotive – An AGMC Company Highly Commended: German Experts Car Maintenance

Workshop of the Year – Passenger Cars



Winner: Eurodiesel Services LLC Highly Commended: Orient Motors

Service Provider of the Year – Commercial Vehicles



Winner: Automillennium Group Highly Commended: D Luxe Car Care LLC

Car Care Specialist of the Year



Winner: Dial-A-Battery Highly Commended: Tybat Express

Mobile Services Provider of the Year



Winner: A-MAP Group Highly Commended: Central Motors & Equipment LLC

(A member of Al Fahim Group)

Distributor of the Year

PRODUCT CATEGORY



Winner: Brembo N.V. – Brembo Beyond: Greenance Kit Highly Commended: GRI Tires Pte Ltd – ULTIMATE GREEN XT

Innovative Product of the Year



Winner: GRI Tires Pte Ltd – ULTIMATE GREEN XT Highly Commended: Ominent Sdn Bhd (IGL Coatings) – Arcane

Sustainable Product of the Year



Winner: Brigade Electronics – Radar Predict Plus Highly Commended: University of Technology and Applied Sciences – Integrated Evaporator Cleaning & Sterilization System

Safety Product of the Year



Winner: Aufinity Group – Aufinity Highly Commended: Infomedia – Superservice Triage

Digital Product of the Year

TRANSFORMATION CATEGORY



Winner: Dubai Taxi Company P.J.S.C. – Digitalisation & Sustainability using AI and IoT Highly Commended: Uzdpart Spare Parts Trading LLC – Uzdpart

Digitalisation Project of the Year



Winner: Quantum Brand Protection Highly Commended: Azelerator Mobility

Start-Up of the Year

PEOPLE CATEGORY

Winner: Shubhra Shrivastava

CEO of GaragePlug Inc and Founder of AutoPulse Leaders Community

Women in the Automotive Aftermarket

Winners: Mohammed Faraz, Group Wholesales Manager, Al Mana Automotive Group and Nehla Sunil Azeez, Director of Operations, ZEEZ International Group

Rising Star in the Automotive Aftermarket

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Recipient: Retired Major General Mohammed Alzafeen Almuhairi

Special Recognition Award







Alan Whaley – Founder and Chairman, AMENA Auto



Dr. Hamad Al Jassmi – Director of Emirates Center for Mobility Research, United Arab Emirates University Dr. Hemachandran K – Director – AI Research Centre, Woxsen University

Dr. Maya Ben Dror – Chairperson, Women in Mobility







Dr. Nima Mehrdadi – Vice President Aftermarket Middle East, Africa, CA & India, FORVIA HELLA; Managing Director, HELLA Middle East FZE/LLC Dr. Vishal Pandey – Director, Glasgow Research & Consulting

Frank Schlehuber – Senior Consultant Market Affairs, European Association of Automotive Suppliers







Gaitri Jeswani – Chief Operating Officer, Eurodiesel Services LLC



Ghanim Mohammad Al Falasi – Senior Vice President, Director General Office, Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO)



Graham Threlfall – Partner, PER4M Heiko Seitz – Global & Middle East eMobility Leader | Partner, PwC

Nasir Saif Sultan AlSeeri – Head of VIP Vehicles Maintenance Section, Dubai Government Workshop



Subhashree Ramarathnam – Associate Director, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan

Tufan Baysal – Director – Aftermarket MEA, Niterra Middle East FZE

Judging Panel – Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025 (Listed in no particular order)

