Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan May Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail Amid Protests


2025-12-11 12:12:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Reuters file

Lahore- Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to be shifted out of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail due to“constant protest demonstrations” outside the prison by his supporters, an official said on Wednesday.

A senior Punjab government official told PTI that the provincial administration, in consultation with federal authorities, is expected to make a decision shortly.

“The Punjab government is seriously considering shifting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan to some other prison due to constant protest demonstrations outside the Adiala Jail,” the official said, adding that District Jail Attock is among the options.

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information Ikhtiyar Wali also told reporters that continuous demonstrations outside Adiala Jail had disrupted the daily lives of residents in the vicinity, prompting the government to consider relocating the PTI founder.

“Efforts are being made to spread chaos under the guise of protest outside Adiala. Many PTI leaders want their jailed leader to be transferred elsewhere,” he claimed.

Kashmir Observer

