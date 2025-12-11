Why Mark Carney's Pipeline Deal With Alberta Puts The Canadian Federation In Jeopardy

MENAFN - The Conversation) The recently struck memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Canada and Alberta is a high-stakes strategy that risks deepening already deep divides in Canadian politics.

While the MOU touches on a number of issues, at its heart is a shared vision for a new pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia's protected northern coast.

In effect, the deal offers a quid pro quo: Ottawa agrees to relax a range of federal environmental regulations - including a ban on tanker traffic in B.C.'s north - and to support a pipeline in exchange for a commitment from Alberta to eventually increase the price of carbon on industrial emissions in the province to $130 a tonne.

It's a vision negotiated without the involvement of either the B.C. government or the Indigenous Peoples affected by the plan. While the agreement calls for consultations with both groups, they are relegated to the status of secondary partners, with concerns to be addressed in the execution of the plan outlined by Ottawa and Alberta.

A policy solution for an identity issue

The deal is clearly meant to bridge the gap between populist voters centred in the Prairie provinces and the rest of the country. But both the content and the process risks widening that gap, even as it deepens divisions elsewhere in the country.

Simply put, Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to find a policy solution to an identity problem, and doing so by picking sides rather than neutrally facilitating agreement.

It's part of the polarized, populist identity in Alberta, in particular, to oppose Ottawa and Liberal governments. In fact, when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith referred to the MOU in front of the United Conservative Party (UCP) convention, she was roundly booed. Rather than being hailed as champion who had achieved valuable policy concessions, she was greeted as a traitor to the cause.

Given the rude reception, it's not surprising that in recent days Alberta has sought ways to limit its environmental commitments.

Playing favourites in the federation

Over the longer term, the agreement risks legitimizing the narrative of“Alberta aggrieved” by treating it as a distinct, sovereign jurisdiction entitled to special treatment.

In fact, the trappings and language of the agreement seem to reinforce the idea that“Alberta” is a natural negotiating partner with“Canada” rather than part of Canada.

A combination Alberta-American flies in the backyard of a house in Edmonton in June 2025. The MOU risks legitimizing Alberta's 'aggrieved' narrative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The MOU's signing ceremony in Calgary - not the provincial capital of Edmonton or Ottawa - bore all the hallmarks of international treaty-making, complete with flags and a formal text in both official languages. The symbolism reinforced the image of the deal as a kind of grand bargain between Ottawa and oil country.

While the federal government often strikes deals with provincial governments, this situation is quite different. It's a deal only with Alberta but it primarily involves British Columbia. The agreement therefore elevates Alberta to the level of a quasi-sovereign jurisdiction to be treated as an equal with Canada. B.C., site of any future hypothetical pipeline terminals, has been rendered a deal-taker, not a deal-maker.

Unfortunately, that's not how the federation is supposed to work. Just because the federal government has ultimate jurisdiction doesn't mean other regions don't get a say. It's hard to imagine the federal government striking a deal with Ontario about what should happen in Québec without Québec's involvement.

B.C. fury

B.C. Premier David Eby was accordingly furious with the federal government's approach before the deal was announced.

B.C. Premier David Eby in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Since then, while pointing out weaknesses in the deal, the NDP premier has also been at pains to show his willingness to work with Alberta on workarounds, including an expanded Transmountain pipeline or another pipeline that would leave the oil tanker moratorium in place on B.C'.s northern coast.

In leaving Eby out of the conversation, the federal Liberals have alienated a natural ally in their pursuit of economic development, forcing the premier to defend B.C.'s status within the federation, the rights of the province's Indigenous communities and the province's protected northern coast and Great Bear Rainforest.

A black bear is seen fishing in the Riordan River on Gribbell Island in the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Constitutional obligations to consult

Even more telling is the united reaction of First Nations. The Assembly of First Nations has unanimously voted in favour of a motion calling for the MOU to be scrapped. In fact, the federal government may have put itself in legal jeopardy over its failure to consult prior to the MOU.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks during a news conference in Montréal on Dec. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

At some point, it will likely have to explain in court how it could be serious about consulting in good faith with Indigenous Peoples in accordance with its obligations under Section 35 of the Constitution Act when the MOU gives the appearance of approving the project in principle before such conversations even begin.

Offering ownership stakes to Indigenous groups in a project devised without their involvement is not consultation. Simply put, unless governments can show they're open to amending their plans in light of information they receive during consultations, they risk falling short of their obligations.

Cracks in the Liberal coalition

While polls suggest a majority of Canadians support the idea of a pipeline so far, the Liberals' own coalition shows some signs of fraying.

Former environment minister Steven Guilbeault's resignation from cabinet over the deal, along with the resignations of multiple environmental advisers to the Liberal government, suggest the party's reputation for environmental progress has taken a hit given the slow and fuzzy approach to climate action outlined in the MOU.

Other federal parties sense an opportunity. The Bloc Québecois has strongly denounced the deal and has offered to support B.C. in its campaign to defend the province's autonomy. The move underscores the sensitivities that remain in Québec around issues of provincial rights.

Even more tellingly, federal Conservatives, perhaps initially dismayed by a deal uniting federal Liberals and Alberta Conservatives, are now putting a motion before the House of Commons asking it to endorse the government's position on the MOU and make good on its commitments. The Liberals, for their part, have vowed to vote against the motion, arguing that it only endorses part of the MOU.

In effect, the Conservatives are seeking to turn the government's own MOU into a wedge issue against it. The Conservatives will likely continue to press the issue going forward given how the idea of a pipeline at any cost unites Conservatives and divide Liberals. Liberal MPs in B.C. and Québec, in particular, will also likely feel torn between loyalty to the party and deference to the views of constituents opposed to the deal.

In short, a pipeline intended to unify threatens to throw divisions into even sharper relief - even within the Liberal Party itself.