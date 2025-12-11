Year 12 Results Are Being Released. What If You Don't Want To Share Your ATAR With Friends And Family?

MENAFN - The Conversation) For the class of 2025, the next week may be particularly nerve wracking, as ATAR or Australian Tertiary Admission Rank results are released online. Victoria is the first state to release results on Thursday.

Some students will be overjoyed with their ATARs and will be happy to share them publicly. Newspapers will inevitably feature stories of students who have achieved the best outcomes in each state.

This can be a tough time for students who are disappointed in their rank, or who simply see this as private information and don't want to share. How can you think about and approach this time?

What an ATAR can and can't show

The ATAR gives Year 12 students a rank between 0.00 and 99.95. In simple terms, the ATAR shows students where they sit compared to others in their cohort.

Importantly, the ATAR is not a mark or score. Think of it like a running race. Your initial subject scores are similar to the time you ran – they reflect your own performance and not anyone else's. Your ATAR, on the other hand, is your place in the race (first, 20th, 100th). The rank is relative to others.

Universities use the ATAR to rank applicants for entry into courses. The higher the ATAR, the more doors (or courses) it can open. But ultimately, you only need to focus on the course you want.

And if you don't quite get there, there are other options.

The end of school is way more than a number

Keep in mind finishing high school is a time of major change. This can see several transitions happening at once, including:



starting work, an apprenticeship or university

increasing personal independence, from changing friendships to travel and moving away from home the end of a major chapter of academic learning.

The ATAR result reflects only one of these domains, yet it can come to represent all“achievement” for students and their families. To protect young people's wellbeing, it's important to place the ATAR in context and see what's happening around it.

You don't have to talk about what you got

For students who would rather not share their ATAR with friends or family, there are plenty of ways to deflect. Consider planning a few lines in advance.

Some might find it easiest to discuss their ATAR in more general terms, without comparing ranks. This may mean sharing an overall sense of satisfaction (“I'm happy enough!”) or disappointment (“it wasn't as high as I wanted, but I'll spend some time weighing up different options”).

Or you could say something like –“I'm in a good mood, let's not talk about that now!”. Give yourself permission to be assertive about what kind of conversation you'd like to have.

Broaden the scope of conversation

If you are chatting with close friends about the end of the school years, it can be helpful to reframe discussions.

Instead of the number, reflect on what you've learned most about or enjoyed the most. What new knowledge and skills have been gained across the year? Where can these take you?

Are you a curious relative?

For friends and family who are curious, or simply making small talk, remember there are multiple things which may be important to a young person at the moment. This could include a growing savings account and part-time job, progress in music performance, artistic creativity, or a strong and healthy friendship group.

Helpful end-of-school discussions could also include talking about what the young person is most proud of or excited about.

Disappointment is normal

If your ATAR is less than you hoped, remember disappointment is a normal part of life. Importantly, reflecting on the source of disappointment, stress, or negativity can also be a driver of growth.

For students who received a lower rank because they didn't work as hard as they could have, what lessons can be taken to support future study or career plans? For those who had a rough year, what personal insights or stories of resilience emerge?

Even if you worked really hard, it's important not to let a single result define you. Take some time to grieve, then reflect on your positive values (for example,“I never give up” or“I am resourceful”) and next steps.

Much of this reflection and insight is internal, but close friends and family can provide valuable social support. Consider whether there is someone suitable to talk through these reflections with.

There is more than one way forward

Remember there are multiple pathways into universities. You don't have to rely on your ATAR.

For example, bridging courses offer the opportunity to develop aligned knowledge and skills, while degrees with lower entry requirements may offer the opportunity to study similar subjects and transfer later.

Although you might not want to talk to curious friends and family, do make time to talk to a teacher, a careers advisor, a trusted relative, or a university admissions team. There are lots of people ready to help.