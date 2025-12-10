Sheikh Mohammed Announces Great Arab Minds 2025 Engineering And Technology Award Winner

The Great Arab Minds Award in Engineering and Technology for 2025 has been awarded to a Stanford professor from Egypt, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Wednesday, December 10.

Professor Abbas El Gamal was awarded in recognition of his contributions in the field of Network Information Theory, advancing the understanding of digital communications and contributing to global modern network research.

He has published more than 230 research papers and authored influential works, including Network Information Theory, which is widely used by students and researchers around the world.

The professor has also:



Led key developments in Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), driving progress in circuit design and computing.

Contributed to Routing Architecture used in FPGA systems Played a leading role in developing CMOS image sensors, the core technology behind smartphone cameras and modern imaging devices.

His work has helped develop digital sensing, computing, and communication systems.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as UAE Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated not only the professor on his win, but also Egypt and the Arab World. He said that the win proves that the Arab nations do not "merely consume technology, but possess the minds capable of creating it and shaping its scientific future."