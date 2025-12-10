UAE: Ras Al Khaimah's Events, Conferences Sector To Grow Rapidly Amid Rising Demand

Ras Al Khaimah's meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector is undergoing notable expansion, supported by rising demand from mid-size corporate groups, sustainability-focused programs, and dual-destination itineraries.

Hotels across the emirate are increasing meeting capacity, while distinctive experiential options from adventure activities to heritage venues are helping shape its emerging position within the UAE's business events landscape.

Socorro Morake, Senior Manager of MICE Destination Development at the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), said the emirate's business events sector has grown by 36 per cent year-on-year, indicating its strengthening role within the wider national events ecosystem.

Speaking at the 7th edition of RAK Investment Pulse, she noted that Ras Al Khaimah's combination of affordability, accessibility, and natural landscapes continues to attract incentive groups and mid-sized conferences, particularly those looking for experiences that differ from traditional urban event settings. Morake added that RAKTDA has introduced subsidies and subvention programs to support the growth of international business events.

According to Morake, demand is particularly strong among incentive groups of 50–250 delegates, multi-emirate programmes that blend Dubai's urban infrastructure with Ras Al Khaimah's outdoor experiences, and corporate events with ESG considerations.

She also pointed to rising interest in alternative event formats, highlighting Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village as a frequently used example among planners. Some organisations are opting to host conferences at the historic fort, with breakout sessions held in the village's smaller structures in an approach that incorporates a sense of place not typically found in conventional venues. Adventure-led options such as the Jebel Jais Zipline and desert experiences are also increasingly used as part of incentive itineraries.

Dr Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said authenticity and the ability to tailor events to specific needs are becoming central factors driving organiser interest in the emirate. She noted that Ras Al Khaimah's preserved heritage sites and natural environments from coastal areas to mountain landscapes enable event planners to create bespoke programmes that stand apart from those offered in more developed urban centres.

Ridge added that demand for personalised experiences extends beyond formal event spaces. Integrating activities such as mountain excursions, beach visits, and meals at locally run restaurants has become common, she said, ensuring that attendees interact with the emirate's broader environment and community.“When people come for an event, they should experience Ras Al Khaimah, not just the hotel,” she noted.

Ridge also underscored the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in shaping the emirate's events ecosystem. Many of these businesses, she said, are run by young Emiratis and help diversify offerings while reinforcing a community-driven identity.

The foundation has recently reactivated the artist souq in Al Jazeera Al Hamra, providing rent-free studio spaces for local artists and supporting small vendors, cafés, and craftspeople. Ridge said about 80 per cent of vendors at their major markets now come from within the emirate, reflecting an emphasis on keeping economic opportunities local.

This local-first approach, she added, not only supports regional economic impact but also contributes to the kind of authenticity visitors increasingly seek.“Guests want a coffee they can't find everywhere. They want gifts they can't buy in other emirates,” she said.

With projects such as the upcoming RAK Central business district, continued hotel development, and improvements to transport infrastructure, Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to accommodate further demand. Analysts estimate that MICE-related travel could account for up to 15 per cent of total visitor demand by 2030–2035, equivalent to around 1,000 room nights per day, underscoring its growing significance within the emirate's tourism and economic strategy.