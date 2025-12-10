Bahrain Announces Public Holidays For National Day And Accession Of King Hamad

In an official announcement, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, confirmed that all ministries, government departments, and public institutions will be closed on Tuesday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The announcement formalises the observance of National Day and the Accession Day of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and applies to all government agencies, public authorities, and institutions across the Kingdom.

National Day celebrates Bahrain's achievements and progress, underscoring the unity of its people and the nation's continued development under King Hamad's leadership. Accession Day marks the anniversary of King Hamad's rise to the throne, recognising his ongoing contributions to national growth and development.

Essential services may operate on adjusted schedules during the holidays, and the public is advised to check with relevant ministries and departments for specific operational arrangements.