Venezuela Opposition Leader Machado's Daughter Accepts Nobel Peace Prize On Her Behalf

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won this year's Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday said that Venezuelans had shown that "we must be willing to fight for freedom," in a speech delivered by her daughter, who accepted the prize in her absence in Oslo.

"What we Venezuelans can offer the world is the lesson forged through this long and difficult journey: that to have democracy, we must be willing to fight for freedom," Machado's daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado, said.