India Deploys Personnel At Indigo Headquarters After Mass Flight Cancellations

India's aviation regulator has deployed some of its own personnel at IndiGo's corporate headquarters to monitor the carrier's network and recovery, as the country tightens its scrutiny of its largest airline after mass flight cancellations.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The personnel will monitor IndiGo operations, including crew utilisation, unplanned leave and routes affected due to crew shortages, and are required to submit a daily report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an order showed.

Another set of personnel will oversee IndiGo's on-time performance, flight cancellations, baggage return and passenger refunds.

The airline has been criticised for cancelling at least 2,000 flights after it misjudged the number of pilots it would need for its winter schedule due to new duty and rest rules that came into effect on November 1.