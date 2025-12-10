Paramount Hotel Midtown Presents “Festive Wonders 2: A Golden Ticket To Christmas”

Renowned for transforming star experiences into stories worth telling, Paramount Hotels unveils a sequel to last year's Festive Wonders, this time with a Christmas twist. It is a holiday tale inspired by the timeless 1971 classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, a Paramount Pictures production.

The story begins: after years of delighting the world with his extraordinary chocolate creations, Willy Wonka faces the unimaginable. His chocolate factory has fallen silent. No cocoa rivers, no swirling mixers, no melody of creation. Determined to restore the magic, he embarks on a daring quest to the North Pole to meet the Christmas legend himself, Santa.

At the North Pole, two worlds collide. Among elves, snowmen and sparkling snowflakes, Wonka discovers that the true spirit of the holidays thrives not only in gifts and glitter, but in the joy of creation and the wonder of giving. Together, their combined magic, chocolate dreams and Christmas miracles reignite joy across the world.

Their first stop? Paramount Hotels in Dubai.

Here, the Golden Ticket to Christmas becomes more than a pass into Wonka's world. It is an invitation for families, dreamers, local communities and stars alike to step into a realm of chocolate-inspired imagination and festive delight. Each golden moment unfolds like a scene from the silver screen: from the grand Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, to family-friendly themed brunches, live performances and spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations high above the city at MALIBU Sky Lounge, with Burj Khalifa views, here, Dubai's glittering skyline becomes part of the show.

For those wishing to host their own memorable gatherings, Paramount Hotel Midtown offers a collection of stunning indoor and outdoor venues, perfect for toasts, laughter, and stories that linger long after the final credits roll.

This holiday season, Paramount Hotel Midtown delivers a gift like no other: a golden ticket to a world where imagination meets luxury, and every experience becomes an extraordinary blockbuster.

What: This Christmas Eve, the stage is set at Paramount Hotel Midtown for an evening of festive sparkle, gourmet artistry and Hollywood style celebration.

When: 24th December, 7-11pm

Prices: Starting from Dh210 for a 4-course set menu soft beverage package, Dh310 4-course set menu with a bottle of grape

Where: Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant

What: On the night before Christmas, enjoy a five-course dinner up in the sky at Malibu Sky Lounge where every scene is scripted to dazzle. This is a Christmas Eve Premiere where every toast, every taste and every smile takes center stage with 360 view of Dubai.

When: 24th December, 7-11pm

Prices: Starting from Dh650 per couple for a 5-course set menu soft beverage package, Dh750 per couple for a 5-course set menu with a bottle of grape and Dh895 per couple for a 5-course set menu with a bottle of sparkling

Where: Malibu Sky Lounge

A CHRISTMAS DAY FEAST

What: Celebrate Christmas in true glamour at CineScope Restaurant, where the season sparkles with cinematic flair and sophistication. Indulge in a sumptuous holiday feast, curated with seasonal delights and paired with fine grapes, prosecco and signature cocktails. For the little ones, an enchanting escape at Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant awaits complete with a Paramount movie and a buffet packed with sweet treats from Wonkaland.

When: 25th December from 1-4pm

Prices: Dh285 per person for soft beverage package, Dh385 per person for house package, Dh585 for bubbly package, Dh149 for children 6-12 years old

Where: CineScope Restaurant