New UAE Law Allows Animal-Based, Lab-Grown Organ Transplants With Strict Rules

A new UAE law updates organ and tissue donation rules and now allows the controlled use of non-human, lab-made organs in medical treatments. This change is a big step toward modernising healthcare laws and meeting international standards.

The updated law introduces strict rules to ensure safety, ethics, and medical oversight as the country starts using advanced biotechnology, such as animal-based organs, 3D-printed organs, and engineered tissues. For the first time, it officially defines“non-human organs” to include both animal and manufactured organs, creating a clear regulatory framework for their use.

Non-human organ transplants are only allowed under strict medical and technical controls. Healthcare facilities and manufacturers must get all required licenses before using or making any non-human organs or tissues. Removing animal organs for transplants also needs approval from the Ministry of Health and Prevention or local health authorities.

Any health facility, manufacturer, or specialist doctor who breaks the rules on transferring or transplanting non-human organs, their parts, or tissues faces strict penalties. Offenders can be imprisoned and fined between Dh100,000 and Dh2 million.

The law requires certified clinical and lab tests to check the safety, quality, and effectiveness of non-human organs before they are transplanted. Specialist doctors must make sure the organ matches the patient, fully inform the patient or their legal representative about all possible and known health outcomes, and get written consent using an approved form.

A special committee must approve each procedure before a transplant can happen. The Ministry will provide detailed guidelines, technical standards, and templates to make sure everything is done properly and follows the latest medical and scientific advances.

To improve transparency and oversight, the UAE will set up a national database to record all non-human organs used in transplants. This database will include details like biological makeup, clinical trial results, procedure information, safety and effectiveness data, and will track patient outcomes over time.

The UAE Cabinet can set the rules and procedures for moving non-human organs and tissues between health facilities, both within the country and internationally.