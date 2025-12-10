UAE: 5-Minute Driving Licence, Shorter Test Time In Ras Al Khaimah With Smart Testing Village
Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a major advancement in smart public services, revealing that the Smart Testing Village for drivers has successfully reduced driving test durations by 80 per cent for automatic vehicles and 70 per cent for manual vehicles.
Brigadier Ahmed Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the achievement reflects the force's leadership in adopting innovative solutions that enhance customer experience.
He noted that the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Interior's directives to streamline processes and deliver high-quality, efficient services through advanced smart platforms.
According to Al Naqbi, the Smart Testing Village is fully equipped with high-quality systems and state-of-the-art technologies that allow driving tests to be conducted without human intervention.
Using vehicles fitted with the latest artificial intelligence and modern sensors, the system can accurately evaluate driving performance while the test is monitored remotely by a specialist from a central control and surveillance room. A text message is then automatically sent to the applicant informing them of their result.
