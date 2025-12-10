UAE: Two Fathers Win $1 Million Each In Dubai Duty Free Draw

Two new dollar millionaires have been crowned at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held on Wednesday, December 10.

Manu van Droogenbroeck, a 44-year-old Belgian based in Dubai was one of the two lucky winners who won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire Series 525. The father of two, who works as an eco-system manager for EMEA at Dubai Internet City, has been participating in the promotion since he moved to Dubai in 2023 with his family. He won with ticket number 1810, which he purchased online on a month ago.

“It's honestly overwhelming!" he said.

When asked about his initial plans for the winnings, he said,“I will pay off some of my mortgage, save for my children's education, look for an investment in the country and of course, get a nice Christmas present for the family this December!”

The other winner is Ahmed Al Junaibi, a 43-year-old Emirati based in Sharjah. He won in the Millennium Millionaire Series 526 with ticket number 0193, which he purchased online on November 27. The father of eight, who works in the army, has been participating in the promotion regularly for four years.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free for giving me this new lease on life – it's my first time winning something this big!” he said.

The Finest Surprise draw was also conducted today for three luxury vehicles.

Marcel Abou Jaoude, a 55-year-old Lebanese national based in Beirut, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car. Jaoude has been participating for 15 years in the promotion. He works as a head of private banking at an investment bank in Beirut.

Raz Jr, a Filipino national based in the UAE, won a BMW R 1300 R (Light White) motorbike which he purchased online on November 17.

Anandhakrishnan Karuthiah, a 31-year-old Indian based in Dubai, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Scorpio Yellow) motorbike which he purchased online on November 28.

A resident of Dubai for 11 years, Mr. Karuthiah, who has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for a year now, is a father of one and works as a civil engineer for an engineering and consulting company in Dubai.

“This is truly a wonderful surprise! I'm very grateful for this win, thank you Dubai Duty Free. I will definitely continue buying tickets in your amazing promotion,” he said.