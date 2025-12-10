Dubai's New Private Schools - And The Ones Getting Bigger - In 2026

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Securing a school seat in Dubai can feel overwhelming for many parents - especially with new arrivals, changing family needs or long waitlists at popular campuses.

But there's encouraging news on the horizon. A wave of new schools and expanding institutions is set to open doors for January 2026, giving families a broader range of choices across curricula and fee brackets.

From brand-new campuses to established names adding capacity, parents now have more room to plan ahead.

New schools opening in Dubai for 2026

Several brand-new campuses will welcome students in 2026, widening options for families planning ahead for the 2026–27 academic year.

These include new British schools, IB institutions and international offerings - each expanding year by year.

Harrow International School Dubai

Opening in 2026 | UK Curriculum

FS–Year 6 (expanding to Year 13)

Fees: Dh80,000–Dh100,000

Ash Mount School

Opening in 2026 | International Curriculum

KG–Grade 8 initially (expanding to Grade 12)

Fees: Dh52,000–Dh85,000

DIA Town Square

Opening in 2026 | IB Curriculum

Pre-KG–Grade 8 initially (expanding to Grade 12)

Fees: Dh49,000–Dh70,500

Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City

Opening in 2026 | UK Curriculum

Nursery–Year 8 (expanding to Year 13)

Fees: Dh70,000–Dh102,000

School places available for January 2026

Dubai British School Mira (UK Curriculum)

The latest addition to the Dubai British School family, DBS Mira joins the group's established campuses in Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Park and Jumeira. Taaleem has steadily grown its UK curriculum portfolio, taking over Jebel Ali School in 2022 and acquiring the Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé in 2024.

Opened August 2025 | FS1–Year 6 (to expand to Year 13)

Victory Heights Primary School – City of Arabia (UK Curriculum)

Following the success of the highly rated Victory Heights Primary School in Dubai Sports City, the education group launched a second campus in City of Arabia. The original school is rated Outstanding by KHDA and British Schools Overseas.

Opened August 2025 | FS1–Year 6

Arcadia Global School (UK Curriculum)

Arcadia Global School continues its phased expansion. After adding Years 7 and 8 in 2024–25, Year 9 opened in September 2025, with Year 10 to follow in 2026. The school is known for its more accessible fee structure and convenient location in the Discovery Gardens/Al Furjan community.

FS–Year 9 (expanding to Year 10 in 2026)

Established schools expanding capacity

Meanwhile, several long-standing Dubai schools are widening their pathways to meet growing demand, adding senior year groups and strengthening their all-through offerings. Families now have more continuity options as these campuses evolve into full FS–Year 13 institutions.

Safa British School (UK Curriculum)

Celebrating two decades in 2024, Safa British School has grown from a small primary to a full all-through school. After relocating to its purpose-built Al Safa campus in 2020, it introduced Sixth Form in 2024. Its first Year 13 cohort will graduate in 2026.

FS1–Year 13

South View School (UK Curriculum)

Opened in 2018 in the Remraam community, South View School now offers a complete FS–Year 13 pathway after adding senior year groups gradually up to 2024.

FS–Year 13

IB and International expansions

Dwight School Dubai (IB Curriculum)

Dwight offers the full IB continuum from Early Years to the Diploma Programme, with MYP content partly aligned with US Common Core standards. The school's first IB Diploma cohort graduated in 2022. From 2025–26, the IB Career-related Programme is also available.

Pre-KG–Grade 12 (IBDP + IBCP)

Dubai British School Emirates Hills (UK Curriculum)

The flagship DBS Emirates Hills campus marks its 20th anniversary in 2025. To meet growing demand, a dedicated centre for Early Years and Lower Primary (FS–Year 2) opened in September 2025, creating around 400 new seats, including new Year 1 and Year 2 classes and an additional 'Rising Threes' section.

FS1–Year 13 | New expansion opened in 2025

Bloom World Academy (IB Curriculum)

Bloom World Academy continues to broaden its offering. After enhancing its Early Years provision, it launched the Nexus Centre for pre-university pathways, offering IBDP, IBCP and BTEC options. With Grade 12 opening in 2025, families now have a complete FS–Year 13 journey available.

FS–Year 13 | New Pre-University Centre (opened January 2025)