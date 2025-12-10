Road Closure Announced In Sharjah Authorities Provide Alternative Routes

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has announced that traffic on Emirates Road will be diverted starting Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The authority said that the diversion is due to development works. The slip road for traffic coming from Ras Al Khaimah towards Al Dhaid at Bridge No. 7 will be closed.

Motorists have been requested to use the following alternative routes:

  • Bridge No. 6

  • Khorfakkan Road Tunnel

Earlier, it was announced that Abu Ubaidah Al-Jarrah Street in Khorfakkan would remain closed from Monday, December 8, to Friday, December 12 due to maintenance works in the area.

In light of these traffic diversions in the emirate, Sharjah road users have been exercise caution, use alternative routes, and follow the traffic rules for their safety.

