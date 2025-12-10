Dubai: Up To Dh200,000 Fine For Trucks Randomly Parking On Main Roads

Fines of up to Dh200,000 will be imposed on truck drivers and operators who randomly park on main roads across Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday, following an extensive inspection campaign.

“(We) have begun implementing intensified inspection campaigns targeting random truck parking on main roads and beneath bridges in several key areas across the emirate. These efforts form part of (our) broader initiative to curb violations, address practices that obstruct traffic flow and endanger road users, and ultimately enhance mobility and traffic safety across Dubai's road network,” RTA noted, adding“part of the campaign is to encourage the use of designated rest areas equipped with parking and service facilities.

Arif Shakri, director of Right-of-Way at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said:“(We) urge freight companies and truck drivers to comply with all regulatory and operational requirements, as random truck parking within the right-of-way or on main roads constitutes a clear violation.

“Penalties start at Dh5,000 and may be doubled in repeated or serious cases, reaching up to Dh200,000 depending on the nature of the violation and its impact on safety and traffic flow, in line with Executive Council Resolution No. (54) of 2021 regulating works within the right-of-way in the Emirate of Dubai,” he added.

Shakri noted the RTA will continue to carry out these campaigns regularly, alongside unannounced inspections, to identify violations and take action against those obstructing the right-of-way across the emirate.

He said there are several truck rest areas across Dubai that“offer a range of services, including prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, retail outlets, restaurants, truck-maintenance workshops, and designated rest areas for drivers, among other public amenities.

“These facilities are strategically located along highways and major roads to meet the needs of drivers and transport companies and to enhance their on-road experience in line with international best practices.”