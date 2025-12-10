New DXB 'Smart Corridor' Will Not Treat Passengers Like They Are 'Guilty Of Something', CEO Says

The CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, has said that the new 'red carpet' smart tunnel will be rolled out to all guests at Dubai International Airport soon, and that the new system allows passengers to travel without being made to feel 'guilty'.

"Some of you will have already passed through the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Red Carpet Smart Tunnel at DXB and you'll have experienced how effortless it makes your journey," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

He went on to explain that the system allows passengers to walk through with ease, as it uses a facial recognition system - and treats passengers with in a 'much friendlier' manner.

"When you think about it, this should have been the way long ago because you're not treated as though you're guilty of something, which is how it feels when currently passing through airport security," he said.



Earlier, Dubai Airports confirmed that the service would be extended to arriving passengers at Terminal 3 within the next month. The system completes processing within 6 to 14 seconds, and can serve up to eight or ten people at a time, using real-time biometric data processing.