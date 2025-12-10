22 Entities, Hundreds Of Volunteers: How Dubai Is Rolling Out The Jabr System

A unified system rolled out by Dubai, designed to ease the burden on families who have just lost a loved one, took complex planning across multiple entities. That is according to an official, who said that the one-of-a-kind Jabr system was designed to be uniquely compassionate, efficient, and human-centred system that supports families at every stage.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Majid Al Mheiri, official spokesperson of the Jabr System and Director of the Information Technology Department at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), explained why the initiative was planned.

“The loss of a family member is one of the most difficult moments anyone can experience, and administrative procedures are often the last thing people are prepared to deal with,” he said.“The Jabr Framework was created to ease this burden. It ensures that from the moment a death is registered, families receive proactive, human-centred support through a single dedicated Government Service Officer who manages all procedures on their behalf.”

On Monday, DHA announced the Jabr platform, where families who have lost their loved ones no longer need to visit different government departments to complete the necessary paperwork for burial or repatriation. Instead, a single dedicated Government Service Officer manages all procedures on their behalf.

Complex task

According to Majid, coordinating 22 government and private-sector entities was a formidable undertaking.“Multiple workshops, technical integrations, and process redesigns were carried out to allow all participating entities to operate as one cohesive system,” he said.“This joint effort enabled us to automate notifications, unify service pathways, and ensure seamless communication across all stakeholders, ultimately creating a model that serves families in the most efficient and compassionate way possible.”

As a result, the unified digital platform will issue automatic notifications to all relevant entities as soon as a death is registered, enabling them to take the necessary actions immediately. There is also a unified payment point that reduces the number of transactions required for all related fees.

The system goes far beyond completing procedures. Families receive continuous guidance, psychological and social assistance, and reassurance during a time when they are least prepared and are processing a painful personal loss. This includes proactive communication, emotional support programmes, and services designed to reduce administrative and financial pressure during the condolence period.

Unique system

Majid noted that the comprehensive nature of Jabr - combining administrative facilitation, psychological support, social assistance, digital integration, and coordinated service delivery - makes it a distinctive model globally.

“While individual countries may offer certain elements, the level of inter-entity integration, automation, and holistic support offered through Jabr is unique to Dubai and reflects the emirate's vision of placing human dignity at the centre of public services,” he said.

Here are the features of the system that he outlined:



Streamlined burial, repatriation, and cremation procedures based on the family's wishes.

An additional condolence tent for every Emirati mourning case, complete with full hospitality for three days.

Condolence arrangements for residents in collaboration with eight public-benefit organisations and places of worship.

More than 130 trained volunteers supporting washing and shrouding procedures.

230 trained school counsellors providing psychological support to children who experience the loss of a family member. Upgraded cemetery service pathways and improved washing and burial facilities to ensure dignity, privacy, and efficiency.