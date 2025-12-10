UAE: Gen Z Residents Choose Concerts, Staycations Over Gifts This Festive Season

As the festive season kicks off, nearly 74.4 per cent of UAE residents are choosing experiences - such as staycations or concerts - over traditional gifts.

New data from Platinumlist, the Middle East's entertainment discovery platform, highlighted this growing trend, showing a clear move away from material items and towards creating shared memories.

Gone are the days when electronics, fashion, or jewellery were the go-to gift. Only 25.6 per cent of respondents said they still favour tangible presents.

Instead, the vast majority are seeking connection: 64.1 per cent cited“lasting memories” as the main reason for choosing experiences, while 20.5 per cent said these gifts“feel more personal and unique.”

With under-30s making up roughly 55 per cent of the Mena population, this shift is likely to grow.

Studies show that 65 per cent of Gen Z prefer receiving emotional gifts over material ones.

“I'd rather get a concert ticket with friends than another gadget - those are the days and times you truly remember and cherish,” said 23-year-old Aisha Hakim, reflecting a generation that values shared experiences.

“An immersive experience feels more personal than a gift you unwrap. It's something you actually feel, not just put on a shelf,” added 27-year-old Omar Abdulla.

Concerts take centre stage

Live entertainment is emerging as the ultimate holiday gift, with 63 per cent of respondents choosing concert tickets as their top pick. The UAE's music scene is booming, expected to contribute significantly to a live entertainment market projected to reach $22.9 billion by 2033.

“Last month I went to a concert at Coca-Cola Arena for the“Why Not! Mazzika Festival”, and it was unforgettable. That's the kind of gift I want to give - an experience, not another thing,” said 21-year-old Leila Kiwan.

“Dubai's live music scene has everything - big concerts, intimate gigs, and even pop-ups. Getting someone a ticket is like giving them a memory they can relive,” added Neil Varghese.

Other popular experience gifts include local staycation vouchers (18.5 per cent), luxury brunches (7.4 per cent), adventure experiences like desert safaris and skydiving (3.7 per cent), family attraction passes (3.7 per cent), and spa vouchers (3.7 per cent). Consumers are also spending strategically, with 53.3 per cent planning to spend between Dh250–500 per gift. As the festive season approaches, 43.5 per cent of respondents expect to keep their monthly leisure budget under Dh500, while another 43.5 per cent plan to spend slightly more, in the Dh500–1,000 range.

Experience-led leisure

Nearly nine in ten residents say they plan to attend concerts or live music events during their next long weekend. Interest in interactive storytelling is also on the rise, with 23.1 per cent eager to try 'Immersive Theatre' for the first time in the coming year. Another 15.4 per cent are drawn to“niche cultural or heritage tours,” hoping to connect more deeply with their surroundings.

Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist, said,“We see that live and experiential formats are becoming the top priority in leisure behaviour. People now give experience-based gifts very often, up to five times per year. This interest in narrative-driven engagement opens up opportunities for entertainment and hospitality businesses to design more immersive, repeatable formats and to build deeper customer loyalty.”