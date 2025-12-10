Dubai To Host 'Baithak' Evening With Singer-Poet Bhuwin On December 13

Dubai will witness an immersive musical experience as Baithak – A Showoff Entertainment Concept returns with a live performance by the singer-songwriter and poet Bhuwin on December 13, 2025, at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan.

Designed as a modern-day mehfil (cultural gathering), baithak offers an intimate setting that celebrates Bollywood melodies, ghazals and poetry, while going beyond the traditional concert format. Guests can enjoy curated food and beverage stalls, access to beverage counters for guests aged 21 and above, and interactive fun games hosted by an emcee to keep the energy lively throughout the evening.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a limited artist meet-and-greet, as well as engage in unique tarot reading sessions, creating personal, memorable moments beyond the music.

Known for his emotionally resonant lyrics and music, Bhuwin blends folk influences from the Indian states of Rajasthan and Punjab into contemporary musical storytelling.

Gates open at 7pm and the show starts at 9pm. Tickets are available online on Platinumlist. Seating is a mix of floor (baithak-style) and chair seating, available on a first-come basis.