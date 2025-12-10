Dubai: Tahbib Festival Lights Up With Literature, Art And Music

Tahbib Festival 2025 celebrated the richness of language, creativity, and cultural exchange at India Club, Dubai, on November 29 and December 1. The two-day event at the India Club brought together renowned filmmakers, writers, scholars, psychologists, musicians, painters, and performers from South Asia and the Middle East.

Day 1 opened with diverse intellectual sessions. The most anticipated segment was a discussion on Evolving Audiences: Film and Cinema featuring acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, who shared his perspective on storytelling in a globalised era and the transformation of viewer sensibilities. The day included panels on Living Voices of Two Centuries, English literature, Arabic culture, and a psychology-focused session exploring how art reflects the human mind. The evening transitioned from dialogue to performance with a solo theatre act and a music session.

Day 2 began with the melodic Tahbib voice session, followed by an award ceremony honouring impactful contributions to literature, culture, and art. The evening progressed into an exquisite Mushaira, featuring prominent poets whose verses captivated the audience. The celebrations continued with a vibrant performance by Audis Band, culminating in a spiritually charged Qawwali Night. Throughout the festival, South Asian painters displayed their work, adding a visual dimension to the cultural experience.

The successful execution of the festival was made possible through the support of its partners. The event was powered by American Tourister and Kanz Jewels as style partner. It was supported by Visions, Zenith Business Solutions, Erkaan Dubai, Cloud 9 International, Eyepie, Baaz and LeximX, alongside Chacha Lahori as food and beverage partner and Ayaz Perfumes as gifting partner. Zee TV amplified media presence, Khaleej Times served as print partner and Infobahn led digital support.