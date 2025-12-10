HH The Amir Helms Supreme Council Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment (SCEAI), chaired the council's third meeting in 2025, held Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

In attendance were His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, Vice Chairman of the Council, and His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, alongside Their Excellencies the council members.

The Council deliberated on the decisions and recommendations of the second meeting in 2025 and the project follow-up report. It was also briefed on the progress report concerning the nation's economic priorities and took appropriate decisions accordingly.

The Council also discussed the latest updates from the Ministry of Public Health regarding health insurance for citizens. It was briefed on the proposals of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on the national direct investment plan and the establishment of a company to manage local assets.

The Council discussed items on the agenda and took the appropriate decisions accordingly.

SCEAI Amiri Diwan