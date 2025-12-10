ICAI Doha Holds Career Counselling Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Doha Chapter, conducted a guest session on 'Mastering Your Future – CA Career Counselling' at MIE-SPPU Institute of Higher Education.

The session witnessed participation from over 50 commerce and aspiring CA students, reflecting strong interest in professional career guidance and mentorship, a statement said.

The session was led by chartered accountants Kishore Alex, Arun Somanath and Dinesh Babu. MIE -SPPU president and director (academics) Yasir Nainar, head of operations Dr Bimalendu B Nath, and other officials Dinesh Bakshi and Dr Saidia Jeelani extended support and encouragement to the students.

The session provided deep insights into the CA qualification pathway; career opportunities in audit, finance, taxation, consulting, and industry; skill development and strategic career planning; and real-world professional expectations and global opportunities for CAs.

The speakers also engaged in an interactive Q&A segment, addressing students' queries on exam strategies, internships, work-life balance, and emerging career domains.

Addressing the gathering, Alex highlighted the Doha Chapter's continuous efforts in nurturing young talent and bridging academia with the professional world. Somanath and Babu shared practical insights from their professional journeys, inspiring students with real-life experiences.

The MIE-SPPU officials appreciated ICAI Doha Chapter's initiative in bringing industry-relevant guidance directly to students, reinforcing the importance of professional education in today's competitive environment.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks and group interactions, leaving students highly motivated and better informed about their future career paths in Chartered Accountancy, the statement added.

