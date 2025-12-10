National Vision 2030 Drives Qatar's Startup Future, Says Startup CEO

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar National Vision 2030 serves as a blueprint for tech growth in the country that will further propel the success of its startup ecosystem, the chief executive of a Doha-based technology company has said.

Michael Jordan, the CEO of Gem Soft, emphasised to Gulf Times that companies must align with Qatar's national plan“rather than chase quick returns.”

He emphasised that Qatar National Vision 2030“is not just a slogan” but a framework.“If you look closely at that blueprint, in three to five years, Qatar is going to be one of the most booming ecosystems in the region,” Jordan pointed out.

Asked to identify promising sectors that align with Qatar's diversification strategy, Jordan cited medical research opportunities, citing the country's health and medical institutions, as well as private institutions like Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar (WCM-Q), among others.

“That is an unbelievable opportunity,” noted Jordan, who also highlighted defence research and the broader research and development (R&D) space.“I don't mean defence spending, but defence research. Every country is starting from the same place now. Everybody's got to rethink how they're going to approach these specific areas,” he said.

Jordan stressed that Qatar's focus on youth and education“is equally critical.”“Qatar's focus on its youth and educational institutions is highly commendable and very important to me. As for its schools, we're talking about some of the top universities both here and abroad,” he said.

According to Jordan, companies are encouraged to engage with universities and interns here: "When a company is looking to expand, it's essential to connect with universities in Qatar and take on interns. By providing these young talents with opportunities, companies can foster growth and innovation," Jordan emphasised.

Asked about unicorns and their impact on Qatar's startup ecosystem, Jordan insisted that value creation must come first.“What is more important, the nomenclature of a unicorn or the fact that you have added value to the technological infrastructure of the country? If you add value, the money will come. But if all you're shooting for is the money, then you're ignoring the opportunity,” Jordan pointed out.

Jordan also stressed that“trust is the foundation of business in Qatar.” He explained:“This is not a transactional society like North America or Western Europe. What's important for people here is that they want to know who you are. People need to feel it, so one of the most important elements about business in Qatar is trust.”

A Qatar Financial Authority-registered company, Jordan said Gem Soft is among the companies here that participated in the inaugural Web Summit Qatar. It also participated in the two-day World AI Summit Qatar, which concludes today.

Jordan said the company chose Doha as its hub "precisely because Qatar's long-term digital strategy aligns with its vision for sovereign and secure communication technologies."

He explained that Gem Soft developed its fully sovereign, AI-assisted communication platform Gem Team“to directly support the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030 and help position the country as a regional leader in next-generation digital infrastructure.”

Jordan stressed that Qatar's commitment to innovation, security, and technological independence“is not just policy but a real catalyst for companies like ours to build, scale, and contribute to the nation's future.”

