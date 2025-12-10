Qatar International Art Festival 2025: A Grand Celebration Of Global Artistry Continues At Katara

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 7th edition of the Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF) 2025, hosted at Katara Halls Building 12, continues its vibrant journey until December 12, promising six captivating days of global artistic brilliance, cultural exchange, and creative celebration.

The event opened in spectacular fashion on December 7 with a Red Carpet VIP, led by Katara Cultural Village general manager, Prof Khalid Bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, as the guest of honour.

This year's edition stands out as the largest and most diverse yet, offering a dynamic programme of 15 engaging activities designed to inspire, educate, and connect, organisers said.

The festival schedule features master classes, art workshops, panel discussions, art conferences, live painting sessions, artists' fashion shows, cultural tours, networking dinners, and awards and felicitation ceremony, among others, making it one of the most comprehensive international art gatherings in the region.

A Major Highlight: QIAF Art Auction with Al Bahie

Among the major attractions of this year's festival is the much-anticipated QIAF Art Auction, organised in prestigious collaboration with Al Bahie Auction House. The auction takes place today (December 10) at 7pm at Katara Halls, Building 12 collectors, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts are invited to experience an evening of exceptional artistry as selected works from participating global artists go under the hammer. The auction catalogue is accessible via QR Code, offering a glimpse into the exquisite collection curated for this special event.

Fashion Show is scheduled on December 11 from 6.30pm onwards, showcasing a vibrant blend of art, creativity, and sustainability. These shows highlight the festival's commitment not only to visual arts but also to evolving intersections between art, culture, and conscious design.

A Global Artistic Gathering Under One Roof

With participation from over 500 artists representing more than 70 countries, the festival continues to receive thousands of visitors daily, creating a buzzing, inspirational atmosphere at Katara lovers, collectors, buyers, and cultural enthusiasts are warmly encouraged to visit and experience this extraordinary celebration, the region's most vibrant showcases of artistic talent, an unforgettable opportunity to witness the world of art converge in Doha.

Leadership and Partners

QIAF is organised under the leadership of Rashmi Agarwal, founder and CEO of QIAF and MAPS International WLL. Her vision and dedication continue to elevate the festival's global footprint each year. QIAF 2025 is proudly presented in collaboration with Katara Cultural Village as Cultural Partners and British Council Qatar as Institutional Partners QIAF 2025 unfolds, organisers said it promises inspiration, discovery, and connection for everyone who steps into its creative world. With its diverse programming, prestigious auction, global participation, and dedication to cultural exchange, the festival continues to stand as one of Qatar's most prominent cultural landmarks.

Qatar International Art Festival 2025 Katara