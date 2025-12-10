Ravi Pillai Praises QIFF's Role In Promoting Football

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Padma Shri Dr B Ravi Pillai, founder and chairman of the RP Group, was presented with the Qatar Indian Football Forum (QIFF) Super Cup 2025 official brochure by Mohammed Shanavas, head of guest management, as part of the formal engagements associated with the ongoing tournament.

During the interaction, Dr Pillai highly appreciated QIFF for their dedicated and consistent initiatives to promote football culture among the Indian and wider expatriate community in Qatar, a statement said. He commended the organisation for successfully creating a platform that encourages talent, enhances community engagement, and nurtures the spirit of sportsmanship.

Dr Pillai extended his best wishes for the 16th season of the QIFF Super Cup, currently taking place in Doha with enthusiastic participation from teams representing various regions. He emphasised the significance of such tournaments in strengthening community bonds and fostering healthy competition. He also assured his continued support, co-operation, and encouragement for QIFF's future sporting events and development programmes.

QIFF president Sharaf Hameed, along with the executive members, expressed their gratitude to Dr Pillai for honouring the event with his presence. They acknowledged his unwavering commitment to community initiatives and his longstanding support for sports and youth empowerment, the statement added.

Dr B Ravi Pillai RP Group Qatar Indian Football Forum Super Cup 2025