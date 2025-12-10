Ravi Pillai Praises QIFF's Role In Promoting Football
During the interaction, Dr Pillai highly appreciated QIFF for their dedicated and consistent initiatives to promote football culture among the Indian and wider expatriate community in Qatar, a statement said. He commended the organisation for successfully creating a platform that encourages talent, enhances community engagement, and nurtures the spirit of sportsmanship.
Dr Pillai extended his best wishes for the 16th season of the QIFF Super Cup, currently taking place in Doha with enthusiastic participation from teams representing various regions. He emphasised the significance of such tournaments in strengthening community bonds and fostering healthy competition. He also assured his continued support, co-operation, and encouragement for QIFF's future sporting events and development programmes.
QIFF president Sharaf Hameed, along with the executive members, expressed their gratitude to Dr Pillai for honouring the event with his presence. They acknowledged his unwavering commitment to community initiatives and his longstanding support for sports and youth empowerment, the statement added.Dr B Ravi Pillai RP Group Qatar Indian Football Forum Super Cup 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment