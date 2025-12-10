MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai International welcomed more than 1,500 athletes and support staff arriving for the Asian Youth Para Games 2025, marking one of the airport's largest coordinated movements of para-sport delegations. The arrivals signal the start of a multi-day operation that showcases both the scale of the tournament and the city's preparations to accommodate teams from across Asia. Organisers confirmed participation from 35 countries, reflecting the growing prominence of the event on the continental sporting calendar.

Authorities overseeing the operation said the airport's teams had been preparing for months to ensure a smooth entry process for the delegations. The DXB sets stage for major para youth gathering theme was reflected across arrival halls, where dedicated lanes, mobility-assistance teams, and multilingual volunteers were deployed to manage the projected influx. Dubai Airports' management described the coordination as a test of large-scale passenger handling capabilities with a specific focus on accessibility, citing the need to streamline baggage movements, athlete transfers, and support logistics linked to specialised sports equipment.

The Games, scheduled to run in early 2025, are organised under the Asian Paralympic Committee and hosted by Dubai in collaboration with national and local sports bodies. City officials stated that the strong turnout demonstrates confidence in Dubai's sports infrastructure and its ability to deliver major para-sport events. The tournament is expected to feature competitions across athletics, swimming, badminton, boccia, table tennis, powerlifting, taekwondo, wheelchair basketball, and goalball, with final lists being updated as federations complete registrations. Organisers have said they anticipate higher spectator interest than in previous editions, partly driven by greater visibility for youth para-athletes across Asia.

See also Major Engine Deals Underline UAE Aviation Surge

Airport teams responsible for passenger flow said the first wave of athletes began arriving over the past few days, with additional groups scheduled throughout the week. According to operational staff, the airport's preparedness involved aligning immigration, security, customs and airline partners to match arrival surges, particularly during early-morning and late-night peak periods. Mobility assistance units were expanded to manage higher wheelchair demand, and ground-handling teams were briefed to prioritise specialised sporting equipment to prevent delays at carousels.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority coordinated with Games organisers to arrange designated transport for delegations from the airport to their accommodation and training venues. Officials working on the transport plan said buses and adapted vans were deployed according to pre-submitted team schedules, allowing for immediate transit upon arrival. Several delegations acknowledged the streamlined process, noting shorter wait times and the presence of staff familiar with para-sport requirements.

Local organisers have positioned the tournament as an important platform for promoting youth participation in para-sport and encouraging broader social inclusion. Senior officials involved in the Games said the event is intended not only to showcase competition but to reinforce the long-term strategy of integrating para-sport into national development programmes across the region. They pointed to athletes who progressed from previous youth editions to continental and global championships as evidence of the tournament's role in shaping early-career pathways.

Dubai has hosted multiple para-sport events over the past decade, including world championships and regional qualifiers, helping the emirate build expertise in accessibility standards, venue readiness, and athlete services. Sports authorities emphasised that lessons from previous events have informed enhancements for the 2025 Games, particularly in areas such as training-venue accessibility, on-site medical care and event-day crowd management. Officials said the scale of youth participation this year underscores the need for robust operational planning across every point of the athlete journey.

See also Gulf States Accelerate Healthcare Reform Push

Accommodation providers partnering with the Games reported strong coordination with organising committees to meet accessibility requirements. Hotel managers confirmed that rooms had been adapted to accommodate mobility needs and that staff had undergone training to support para-athletes and caregivers. Catering teams across venues also prepared to meet varied dietary requirements submitted by delegations in advance.

Economic analysts have noted that major youth sporting events contribute to Dubai's hospitality and transport sectors, generating visitor spending and wider brand exposure. Tourism authorities expect the Games to support hotel occupancy during the tournament period and attract families travelling with the athletes, many of whom plan to extend their stays. Local retailers and entertainment venues are preparing for increased footfall, reflecting the broader economic footprint of large-scale sports events.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.