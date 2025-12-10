Senegal Advances Plan For Nationwide Gas Link

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Senegal is moving to start construction of a domestic gas pipeline network before the end of 2025, marking a decisive step in its strategy to channel offshore gas discoveries into power generation and industrial development. The announcement from Petroleum and Energies Minister Birame Soulèye Diop signals that the government aims to accelerate the transition from planning to execution as major gas projects come onstream.

The minister confirmed that Réseau Gazier du Sénégal, the state-owned midstream operator, is preparing to begin physical works on the network, which is expected to run across key population and industrial centres. Authorities have outlined the project as part of a wider national energy framework that seeks to reduce reliance on oil-fired power plants and stabilise electricity prices by incorporating domestic gas into the country's energy mix. The government has argued that local gas supply will strengthen energy security and support industrial expansion.

The push comes as Senegal's flagship offshore developments, including Greater Tortue Ahmeyim and the Yakaar-Teranga field, prepare for significant output phases. Officials have stressed that connecting these resources to a domestic pipeline grid is essential for ensuring that natural gas supports both national consumption and export ambitions. Diop said the ministry is coordinating closely with project partners to match gas availability with infrastructure timelines, adding that the administration wants the network to be operational as early as feasible to maximise economic benefits.

Energy analysts tracking West Africa's gas landscape note that Dakar has been positioning itself as a rising producer, particularly as global energy markets recalibrate around supply diversification, liquefied natural gas demand, and lower-carbon fuels. According to these analysts, the domestic pipeline system will become a central pillar of the country's long-term strategy, enabling gas-to-power expansion and providing feedstock for fertiliser, petrochemical, and industrial projects. They argue that the success of the network will influence the trajectory of Senegal's broader development goals.

Government officials have also highlighted the link between the pipeline project and electricity affordability, noting that a shift to gas-fired power generation may help reduce production costs for the national utility. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has pledged to stabilise the power sector through structural reforms and investment in both gas and renewables. The administration has maintained that a balanced approach will be required to meet demand growth, improve grid reliability, and support economic competitiveness.

Réseau Gazier du Sénégal has been tasked with coordinating engineering studies, pipeline routing, regulatory compliance, and financing structures. Officials from the company have outlined an ambition to build a phased network that will initially connect major power plants before expanding to industrial zones. The company is also assessing potential future integration with regional pipeline corridors, though such plans remain at an early conceptual stage.

The announcement comes amid heightened expectations about the economic impact of Senegal's hydrocarbons sector. Production from Greater Tortue Ahmeyim is expected to play a prominent role as liquefied natural gas enters the export market, while the Yakaar-Teranga development has been earmarked primarily for domestic supply. Senior officials within the ministry have said that aligning domestic infrastructure with upstream output will help Senegal capture more value locally rather than relying solely on exports.

Stakeholders across the energy sector have pointed to the importance of transparent regulation and environmental safeguards as the pipeline project moves toward construction. Civil society groups and environmental advisers have emphasised the need for rigorous oversight to ensure that development proceeds responsibly and that affected communities are meaningfully consulted. The ministry has said that environmental and social impact assessments will form a core part of the project approval process.

