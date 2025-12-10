Geneva-Based UNHCR Has Cut 300 Posts
“Essential work has had to be eliminated, particularly in Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burma, Tunisia and other countries”, he insisted. On the other hand, the Austrian deplores the growing resources of movements opposed to human rights.
This has reached $1.2 billion between 2019 and 2023 in Europe, according to a European NGO. But the rejection of human rights is itself“rejected” in many countries by demonstrations, adds the High Commissioner.
He called on the parties to conflicts in the Gaza Strip, the DRC and between Thailand and Cambodia to apply agreements to protect people in practice. In Ukraine, the number of civilians killed has risen by a quarter compared to last year, he says.More More International Geneva Donors pledge $1.16 billion to Geneva-based UNHCR
