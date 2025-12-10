Brazil-Arab Gallery #39
The Ambassador of Bahrain to Brazil, Bader Abbas Alhelaibi, welcomed guests, including dignitaries of various nationalities and authorities. In his speech, Alhelaibi highlighted Bahrain's foreign policy, saying it is based on dialogue, peace, international cooperation, and the protection of human rights. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) was represented by its treasurer, Mohamad Abdouni Neto. Pictured, Abdouni (L) stands alongside the ambassador (C) and his wife, Yusra Allaith (R).
