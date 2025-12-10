Brazil-Arab Gallery #39

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Embassy of Bahrain in Brazil held an event on Tuesday (9) celebrating the country's National Day and its relations with Brazil. The reception took place at Villa Rizza in Brasília, marking the formation of the State of Bahrain in 1783 and the 26anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's accession to the throne.

The Ambassador of Bahrain to Brazil, Bader Abbas Alhelaibi, welcomed guests, including dignitaries of various nationalities and authorities. In his speech, Alhelaibi highlighted Bahrain's foreign policy, saying it is based on dialogue, peace, international cooperation, and the protection of human rights. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) was represented by its treasurer, Mohamad Abdouni Neto. Pictured, Abdouni (L) stands alongside the ambassador (C) and his wife, Yusra Allaith (R).



