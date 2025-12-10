King Meets With Retired Brothers-In-Arms From Special Forces

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 10 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Wednesday met with military retirees who served with him in the Special Forces.During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces, His Majesty expressed appreciation for the efforts of military retirees and veterans, emphasizing his desire to maintain ongoing communication with them.The King affirmed that his brothers-in-arms remain the embodiment of generosity and belonging, commending the advancements of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, which reflect the cumulative achievements of its members, both active and retired.For their part, the attendees expressed their pride in serving alongside His Majesty, praising his continuous efforts to advance Jordan in various fields, undeterred by challenges.The King shared lunch with his brothers-in-arms, and was accompanied on the visit by Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and a number of senior officers.