IEC Highlights Need To Strengthen Efforts Against Electoral Violence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) – Chairperson of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Musa Maayta said Wednesday that women have a strong capacity to understand community needs, particularly within municipal councils, expressing hope that their participation in the upcoming municipal elections will increase to enhance genuine representation and diversity in local governance.According to an IEC statement, Maayta made the remarks during the opening of a technical workshop held in cooperation with UN Women to review training materials on combating electoral violence against women.He underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships with national institutions, including the judiciary, Public Security Directorate, Jordan Press Association, and the Jordanian National Commission for Women, noting that their collective roles are essential to the electoral process. The success of elections, he said, requires integrated efforts and continuous coordination among all stakeholders.Maayta stressed that combating electoral violence against women is a national priority, calling for joint efforts with partners to serve the public interest and uphold the law. Respect for the rule of law, he said, is the foundation of any democratic process, and law enforcement agencies are obligated to apply it impartially and effectively.He also urged political parties to support women's political participation by placing qualified women on their lists and removing barriers that hinder their engagement in the electoral process.UN Women Representative in Jordan Nicola Burniat said one in three women globally experiences violence, underscoring the importance of addressing electoral violence against women as part of international efforts to safeguard women's rights and expand their political participation. She added that Jordan represents a success story in reducing electoral violence and continues to present its model to the international community.Secretary-General of the IEC Awad Karadsheh reviewed the workshop's objectives and expected outcomes, noting that it forms part of the Commission's continued efforts to develop national training tools and strengthen the integrity of the electoral system.