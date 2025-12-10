Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Downpours, Thunderstorms Forecast In Aqaba, Wadi Araba, Flash Flood Alerts Issued

2025-12-10 11:02:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec 10 (Petra) – The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that latest radar images indicate "moderate to heavy rainfall" north of Aqaba Governorate and Wadi Araba, sometimes with thunder bursts.
It issued a warning urging caution against slippery roads and in areas prone to flash floods, and reduced horizontal visibility due to dust storms and gusty winds in the southern region.

Jordan News Agency

