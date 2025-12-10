Downpours, Thunderstorms Forecast In Aqaba, Wadi Araba, Flash Flood Alerts Issued

Amman, Dec 10 (Petra) – The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that latest radar images indicate "moderate to heavy rainfall" north of Aqaba Governorate and Wadi Araba, sometimes with thunder bursts.It issued a warning urging caution against slippery roads and in areas prone to flash floods, and reduced horizontal visibility due to dust storms and gusty winds in the southern region.

